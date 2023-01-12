Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pregnant learners in South Africa need creches and compassion to keep them in school

By Nirvana Pillay, Visiting Researcher Wits School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
After Boitumelo gave birth she decided not to go back to school. She assumed that, because she was now a mother, she would be barred from returning. Then she had a surprising interaction:

They [school] were like, why did you not come back [to school], do you attend [school] elsewhere? I was like, no, I have a child. Then they were like, on January we need you here, this school is empty without you, and that gave me the confidence of saying, oh I must go back to school.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate: Putting UAE oil chief in charge of COP28 threatens further climate chaos
~ Cancer vaccine trials could start in the in autumn – UK signs deal with BioNTech
~ Green hydrogen: why low-carbon fuels are not benefiting from high fossil fuel prices
~ Hen Galan: why one Welsh community celebrates the new year on January 14
~ Cost of living crisis: why it's been a happy new year for UK retailers keeping up with changing shopping trends
~ Ukraine war: the bloody battle for Soledar and what it tells us about the future of the conflict
~ Consumers often can't detect fake reviews – and underestimate how many negative reviews might be fakes
~ Dead billionaires whose foundations are thriving today can thank Henry VIII and Elizabeth I
~ NASA's busiest year in decades – an astronomer sums up the dizzying array of missions in 2022
~ How does a child become a shooter? Research suggests easy access to guns and exposure to screen violence increase the risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter