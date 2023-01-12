Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's in store for the UK in 2023? Here's one economist's view

By Muhammad Ali Nasir, Associate Professor in Economics, University of Leeds
While UK inflation could drop again in 2023, there is a lot of work to do to support the country’s economy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
