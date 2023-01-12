Tolerance.ca
South Korea to ban bear farming, but what to do about hundreds of captive animals that remain?

By Joshua Powell, London NERC DTP PhD Researcher, UCL
South Korea’s successful restoration of a wild Asiatic black bear population to Jirisan National Park is a huge conservation success story. But the fortune of this wild population stands in contrast to the plight of more than 300 captive bears that remain on bear farms across the country, often in extremely poor conditions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
