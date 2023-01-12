Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why 2023 is a make-or-break year for Keir Starmer's Labour party

By Matthew Flinders, Founding Director of the Sir Bernard Crick Centre for the Public Understanding of Politics, University of Sheffield
Labour has understandably begun 2023 in an upbeat mood. Polls give the party around 45% of the vote and with the Conservatives on just 19%, power once again feels within reach.

But the Labour party is a strange beast. It has an incredible capacity for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and is unique in demonising the only leader who led it to three consecutive victories.

After over a decade of Conservative government and a succession of crises, 2023 really does mean breakthrough or bust for the Labour…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
