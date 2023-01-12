Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'More potent than cyanide': how to stay safe from blue-ringed octopus this summer

By Zoe Doubleday, Marine Ecologist and ARC Future Fellow, University of South Australia
Share this article
Ranging from 12 to 22 centimetres, these tiny octopus are extremely venomous and found all over Australia. Here’s what to do if you see someone get bitten.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maldives: Backsliding on Law Reform, Free Speech
~ Malaysia: Elections Cap Year of Upheaval
~ Vietnam: Crackdown Extends to Activist Groups
~ Australia: Rights Failings Tarnish Regional Credibility
~ South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights
~ Singapore: Execution Spree Raises Rights Concerns
~ Indonesia: New Criminal Code Assaults Rights
~ Africa: Conflicts, Violence Threaten Rights
~ Cambodia: Rights Crackdown Intensifies
~ Americas: Address Poverty, Corruption, Insecurity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter