Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Crackdown Extends to Activist Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vietnamese political detainees and prisoners, from upper left: Do Nam Trung, Can Thi Theu and Trinh Ba Tu, Le Trong Hung, Trinh Ba Phuong; lower left: Nguyen Thi Tam, Pham Doan Trang, Pham Chi Thanh, Le Van Dung, Bui Van Thuan. © 2022 Private (Jakarta) – The Vietnamese government intensified its crackdown on both domestic and international nongovernmental organizations in Vietnam during 2022, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. The systematic suppression of freedom of expression, association, peaceful assembly, movement, and religion persisted without…


© Human Rights Watch -
