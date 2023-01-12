Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
People rally at the Seoul Queer Culture Festival in front of city hall in Seoul, South Korea on July 16, 2022. © 2022 Lee Young-ho/Sipa USA via AP Images (Jakarta) – South Korea's president, Yoon Suk-yeol, has refocused the government on human rights issues in North Korea since taking office in May 2022, but has not addressed important domestic rights concerns, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. His failure to tackle South Korea's pervasive discrimination against women and marginalized groups has been critical. "President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration…


© Human Rights Watch -
