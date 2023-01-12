Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Execution Spree Raises Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An activist holds a poster opposing the impending execution of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, outside the Singaporean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 23, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vincent Thian (Jakarta) – Singapore’s government resumed executions and pressured activists and lawyers handling death row cases in 2022, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. The government also repressed rights to free expression and peaceful assembly and arrested people attempting to exercise those rights. “Singapore authorities emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic and went…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
