Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: New Criminal Code Assaults Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Students demonstrate in Jakarta against Indonesia’s draft Criminal Code, which contains a number of problematic provisions, December 15, 2022. © 2022 Sipa via AP Images (Jakarta) – Indonesia’s new criminal code puts at risk the basic rights of millions of people in the country, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. Populations already marginalized, including women and girls, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, and religious minority communities will be particularly affected. “The new Indonesian criminal code plays into the hands of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maldives: Backsliding on Law Reform, Free Speech
~ Malaysia: Elections Cap Year of Upheaval
~ Vietnam: Crackdown Extends to Activist Groups
~ Australia: Rights Failings Tarnish Regional Credibility
~ South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights
~ Singapore: Execution Spree Raises Rights Concerns
~ Africa: Conflicts, Violence Threaten Rights
~ Cambodia: Rights Crackdown Intensifies
~ Americas: Address Poverty, Corruption, Insecurity
~ Iran: Brute Force Used in Crackdown on Dissent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter