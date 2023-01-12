Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A New Model for Global Leadership on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (London) – The litany of human rights crises that unfolded in 2022 – from Ukraine to China to Afghanistan – has left behind a sea of human suffering, but it has also opened new opportunities for human rights leadership from countries around the world, Tirana Hassan, acting executive director at Human Rights Watch, said today in releasing the Human Rights Watch World Report 2023. The World Report looks at the state of human rights in nearly 100 countries where Human Rights Watch works. As power shifts across the world, protecting and strengthening the global human rights…


© Human Rights Watch -
