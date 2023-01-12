Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: War's Supersized Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Police officers detain a man holding a poster that reads "no war" during an unsanctioned protest on March,13,2022 at Manezhnaya Square in front of the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia. © 2022 Contributor/Getty Images (Berlin, January 12, 2023) – The Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine marked the start of a new, all-out drive to eradicate public dissent in Russia, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. Russian authorities adopted a broad range of new laws introducing war censorship. These laws provided for long prison sentences for “offenses” such as…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Maldives: Backsliding on Law Reform, Free Speech
~ Malaysia: Elections Cap Year of Upheaval
~ Vietnam: Crackdown Extends to Activist Groups
~ Australia: Rights Failings Tarnish Regional Credibility
~ South Korea: Mixed Progress on Rights
~ Singapore: Execution Spree Raises Rights Concerns
~ Indonesia: New Criminal Code Assaults Rights
~ Africa: Conflicts, Violence Threaten Rights
~ Cambodia: Rights Crackdown Intensifies
~ Americas: Address Poverty, Corruption, Insecurity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter