Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central Asia: Violent Response to Protests Fuels Rights Violations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Riot police block demonstrators during a protest in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 5, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov (Berlin, January 12, 2023) – Authorities in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan used unjustified lethal force to respond to protests in 2022 and have utterly failed to ensure accountability for a multitude of human rights violations, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. Hundreds of protesters were killed or suffered serious injuries in the violence. Dozens of civilians also died during armed clashes in September at the border…


© Human Rights Watch -
