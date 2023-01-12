Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Invasion Causing Widespread Suffering for Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A family walks amid destroyed military vehicles in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine, April 6, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Felipe Dana. (Kyiv, January 12, 2023) – Russia’s war in Ukraine has wrought a devastating toll on civilians and shattered civilian life in much of the country, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2023. Russian forces have committed apparent war crimes and crimes against humanity, including torture, summary executions, and enforced disappearances. They have carried out indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and repeatedly targeted energy infrastructure,…


© Human Rights Watch -
