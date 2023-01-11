Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Video showing soldiers burning corpses is latest evidence of atrocities in forgotten war in Cabo Delgado

By Amnesty International
In response to a video being circulated on social media purportedly showing soldiers throwing dead bodies onto a pile of burning household items in the northern Mozambique province of Cabo Delgado, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said: “The viral video showing soldiers burning corpses is another horrific event that gives […] The post Mozambique: Video showing soldiers burning corpses is latest evidence of atrocities in forgotten war in Cabo Delgado appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
