Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Residential school system recognized as genocide in Canada's House of Commons: A harbinger of change

By Temitayo Olarewaju, PhD Candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia
Share this article
Canada’s recent resolution to label the Indian Residential School system as genocide (and not cultural genocide) is not a mere alteration of words, it is a significant and consequential change.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New US border policy poses risk to fundamental rights, warns UN’s Türk
~ The problem with immigration targets: They're 'guesstimates' easily misunderstood by the public
~ Penguin feathers help inspire new de-icing techniques
~ What does climate change mean for extreme waves? In 80% of the world, we don't really know
~ How can the law account for the value of natural places?
~ Stop hating on pasta – it actually has a healthy ratio of carbs, protein and fat
~ New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
~ The housing wealth gap between older and younger Australians has widened alarmingly in the past 30 years. Here's why
~ What now for Brazil? President Lula strengthened, but Bolsonaro supporters won't go quietly
~ We're hiring: Podcast producer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter