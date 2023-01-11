Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rishi Sunak's new law could force workers to break strikes

By Steven Daniels, Lecturer in Law and Politics, Edge Hill University
The strikes (minimum service levels) bill making its way through parliament potentially means employers can block named workers from taking industrial action.


