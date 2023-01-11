Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Palestine: Grave fears for Gaza sisters returned to abusive father by Palestinian security services

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International is gravely concerned for the safety of two Palestinian women who have not been heard from since 6 January, after the Palestinian security services in the Gaza Strip forced them back into the custody of their abusive father. Wissam al-Tawil, 24, and her sister Fatimah, 20, have faced multiple forms of violence at […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International
