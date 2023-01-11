Tolerance.ca
Why food deprivation in childhood is linked to obesity

By Khizra Tariq, PhD Candidate in the Nutrition, Psychopharmacology & Brain Development Unit, University of Salford
As energy prices rise and the cost of living goes up, it is estimated that there are 4 million children from poorer households who have limited or uncertain access to healthy food.

My current PhD research is examining how this childhood food insecurity affects eating behaviour. Research suggests that food deprivation in childhood leads to obesity.

A 2017 study found that children between the age of eight and ten from homes that do not have easy access to healthy food are five times more likely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
