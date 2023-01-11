Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Triggering cancer cells to become normal cells – how stem cell therapies can provide new ways to stop tumors from spreading or growing back

By Huanhuan Joyce Chen, Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering
Abhimanyu Thakur, Postdoctoral Scholar in Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering
Share this article
Many tumors have cancer stem cells that help them grow and evade treatments. Differentiation therapy forces these cells to mature, stopping growth with less toxicity than traditional treatments.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elephant poaching rates vary across Africa: 19 years of data from 64 sites suggest why
~ Four ways winter heatwaves affect humans and nature
~ UK strikes: what ongoing industrial action means for the future of Britain's railways
~ Bivalent COVID vaccines have now been in use for a few months – here's how they're stacking up against omicron
~ Why food deprivation in childhood is linked to obesity
~ Eye movement science is helping us learn about how we think
~ Tanzania's tomato harvest goes to waste: solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution
~ College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
~ 5 types of threat – how those who want to divide us use language to stoke violence
~ What the FDA's rule changes allowing the abortion pill mifepristone to be dispensed by pharmacies mean in practice – 5 questions answered
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter