College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
By Walter G. Ecton, Assistant Professor of Education Policy, Florida State University
Carolyn Heinrich, Professor of Public Policy, Education and Economics, Vanderbilt University
Celeste K. Carruthers, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Tennessee
The big idea
Students who work while enrolled in college are about 20% less likely to complete their degrees than similar peers who don’t work, a large and meaningful decrease in predicted graduation rates. Among those who do graduate, working students take an average 0.6 of a semester longer to finish. This is mainly because students who work large amounts – over 15 hours a week – take fewer college credits per…
- Wednesday, January 11, 2023