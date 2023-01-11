Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI and the future of work: 5 experts on what ChatGPT, DALL-E and other AI tools mean for artists and knowledge workers

By Lynne Parker, Associate Vice Chancellor, University of Tennessee
Casey Greene, Professor of Biomedical Informatics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Daniel Acuña, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Affiliate Professor of Information Science, University of Colorado Boulder
Kentaro Toyama, Professor of Community Information, University of Michigan
Mark Finlayson, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Florida International University
Share this article
Now that AI systems can generate realistic images and convincing prose, are creative and knowledge workers endangered or poised for productivity gains? A panel of experts says it’s not so clear-cut.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elephant poaching rates vary across Africa: 19 years of data from 64 sites suggest why
~ Four ways winter heatwaves affect humans and nature
~ UK strikes: what ongoing industrial action means for the future of Britain's railways
~ Bivalent COVID vaccines have now been in use for a few months – here's how they're stacking up against omicron
~ Why food deprivation in childhood is linked to obesity
~ Eye movement science is helping us learn about how we think
~ Tanzania's tomato harvest goes to waste: solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution
~ Triggering cancer cells to become normal cells – how stem cell therapies can provide new ways to stop tumors from spreading or growing back
~ College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
~ 5 types of threat – how those who want to divide us use language to stoke violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter