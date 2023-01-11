AI and the future of work: 5 experts on what ChatGPT, DALL-E and other AI tools mean for artists and knowledge workers
By Lynne Parker, Associate Vice Chancellor, University of Tennessee
Casey Greene, Professor of Biomedical Informatics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Daniel Acuña, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Affiliate Professor of Information Science, University of Colorado Boulder
Kentaro Toyama, Professor of Community Information, University of Michigan
Mark Finlayson, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Florida International University
Now that AI systems can generate realistic images and convincing prose, are creative and knowledge workers endangered or poised for productivity gains? A panel of experts says it’s not so clear-cut.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 11, 2023