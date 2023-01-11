Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda’s President Politicizes Refugee Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rwanda's President Paul Kagame listens to questions from journalists during the end of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda, June 25, 2022. © 2022 Simon Maina/AFP via Getty Images This week, Rwandan President Paul Kagame delivered a stark warning to refugees fleeing renewed violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo: “We cannot keep being host to refugees for which, later on, we are held accountable in some way, or even abused about.” The president’s statement crudely illustrates the Rwandan government’s politicization of refugee…


© Human Rights Watch -
