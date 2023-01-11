Chinese imports could undermine Ethiopian manufacturing - leaving women workers worst off
By Sylvanus Kwaku Afesorgbor, Associate Professor, Agri-Food Trade and Policy, University of Guelph
Ruby Acquah, Research Fellow, Economics of Trade, University of Sussex
Yohannes Ayele, Research Fellow, University of Sussex
China is now the African continent’s largest trading partner, accounting for US$254 billion in 2021. It’s also the main country of origin for African manufacturing imports, providing 16% of Africa’s total in 2018.
In most African countries
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 11, 2023