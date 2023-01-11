Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese imports could undermine Ethiopian manufacturing - leaving women workers worst off

By Sylvanus Kwaku Afesorgbor, Associate Professor, Agri-Food Trade and Policy, University of Guelph
Ruby Acquah, Research Fellow, Economics of Trade, University of Sussex
Yohannes Ayele, Research Fellow, University of Sussex
Share this article
China is now the African continent’s largest trading partner, accounting for US$254 billion in 2021. It’s also the main country of origin for African manufacturing imports, providing 16% of Africa’s total in 2018.

In most African countries


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elephant poaching rates vary across Africa: 19 years of data from 64 sites suggest why
~ Four ways winter heatwaves affect humans and nature
~ UK strikes: what ongoing industrial action means for the future of Britain's railways
~ Bivalent COVID vaccines have now been in use for a few months – here's how they're stacking up against omicron
~ Why food deprivation in childhood is linked to obesity
~ Eye movement science is helping us learn about how we think
~ Tanzania's tomato harvest goes to waste: solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution
~ Triggering cancer cells to become normal cells – how stem cell therapies can provide new ways to stop tumors from spreading or growing back
~ College students who work more hours are less likely to graduate
~ 5 types of threat – how those who want to divide us use language to stoke violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter