Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do musicians like Elton John find retirement so tough? A music psychology expert explains

By Michael Bonshor, Course Director, Music Psychology in Education, Performance and Wellbeing, University of Sheffield
Elton John is still standing after at least five previous retirement announcements. An expert in music psychology explains why intrinsic motivation is behind many musicians’ reluctance to retire.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
