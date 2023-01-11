Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Czech presidential elections 2023: The rector, the oligarch and the general

By Filip Noubel
The Czech republic will hold presidential elections on January 13-14 with 3 candidates dominating the polls: Danuše Nerudová, an economist; Andrej Babiš, a populist oligarch; and General Petr Pavel, formerly with NATO.


