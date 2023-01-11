How does methadone work as a heroin-replacement therapy? And what about the longer-acting buprenorphine?
By Nicole Lee, Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne), Curtin University
Suzanne Nielsen, Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
The best treatment for heroin dependence is opioid agonist treatment, where a similar but longer-acting opioid is provided in a regular dose, often with counselling or other support.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 10, 2023