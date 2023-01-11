Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

George Pell: a 'political bruiser' whose church legacy will be overshadowed by child abuse allegations

By Miles Pattenden, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Religion and Critical Inquiry, Australian Catholic University
Share this article
Pell, often described as a conservative Catholic, was jailed for child sexual abuse in Australia in 2019 but maintained his innocence and was acquitted the following year.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 18 huge, billion-dollar disasters: Climate change helped make 2022 the 3rd most expensive year on record
~ Are stingrays actually dangerous? 3 reasons you shouldn't fear these sea pancakes
~ New Zealand does not offer tenure to academics, but a recent employment dispute shows it's more than a job perk
~ Is it OK to kick a robot dog?
~ How does methadone work as a heroin-replacement therapy? And what about the longer-acting buprenorphine?
~ Peru: UN rights office calls for probe into protestor deaths
~ DOJ probes Biden document handling – what is classified information, anyway?
~ Atmospheric rivers over California’s wildfire burn scars raise fears of deadly mudslides – this is what cascading climate disasters look like
~ After Bolsonaro supporters' siege in Brasilia, Lula must reunite society – and his approach could not be more different than his predecessor's
~ Brazil insurrection: how so many Brazilians came to attack their own government
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter