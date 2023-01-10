Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Atmospheric rivers over California’s wildfire burn scars raise fears of deadly mudslides – this is what cascading climate disasters look like

By Amir AghaKouchak, Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
Share this article
Rivers of muddy water from heavy rainfall raced through city streets as thousands of people evacuated homes downhill from California’s wildfire burn scars amid atmospheric river storms drenching the state in early January 2023.

The evacuations included all of Montecito,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peru: UN rights office calls for probe into protestor deaths
~ DOJ probes Biden document handling – what is classified information, anyway?
~ After Bolsonaro supporters' siege in Brasilia, Lula must reunite society – and his approach could not be more different than his predecessor's
~ Brazil insurrection: how so many Brazilians came to attack their own government
~ Taking fitness outside: 9 tips for becoming more active through the Canadian winter
~ Global economy 2023: COVID-19 turned global supply chains upside down – 3 ways the pandemic forced companies to rethink and transform how they source their products
~ Peru: Authorities must immediately cease excessive use of force against civilians and prevent further deaths
~ Spare: how the soap opera around Prince Harry's memoir will affect the royal brand
~ Richard Price: how one of the 18th century's most influential thinkers was forgotten
~ The humanities should teach about how to make a better world, not just criticize the existing one
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter