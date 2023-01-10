Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality
By Robert Parsons, Sessional Instructor, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
Chueh-Ching (Janet) Chen, MBA Student, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
Rohan Shanker, MBA Student, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
Electric vehicles have the potential to address climate change by producing significantly less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other air pollutants than conventional gasoline-powered vehicles.
To promote their use, the Canadian government incentivized the purchase of electric vehicles in 2019, making it easier for Canadians…
