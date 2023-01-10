Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality

By Robert Parsons, Sessional Instructor, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
Chueh-Ching (Janet) Chen, MBA Student, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
Rohan Shanker, MBA Student, I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba
Share this article
Electric vehicles have the potential to address climate change by producing significantly less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other air pollutants than conventional gasoline-powered vehicles.

To promote their use, the Canadian government incentivized the purchase of electric vehicles in 2019, making it easier for Canadians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spare: how the soap opera around Prince Harry's memoir will affect the royal brand
~ Richard Price: how one of the 18th century's most influential thinkers was forgotten
~ The humanities should teach about how to make a better world, not just criticize the existing one
~ How a proposed app called TaxTrack could make taxes more democratic
~ How autofiction turns the personal into the political
~ Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
~ As international students flock back, they face even worse housing struggles than before COVID
~ The rent crisis is set to spread: here's the case for doubling rent assistance
~ Announcing the Mayan Languages Digital Activism Summit (January 11-15)
~ Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter