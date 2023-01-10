Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As international students flock back, they face even worse housing struggles than before COVID

By Alan Morris, Professor, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Luke Ashton, Research Assistant, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Shaun Wilson, Associate Professor of Sociology, Macquarie University
Share this article
About one in four international students were in severe financial stress just before COVID hit, and soaring rents and record low vacancies are likely to make their plight even worse now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spare: how the soap opera around Prince Harry's memoir will affect the royal brand
~ Richard Price: how one of the 18th century's most influential thinkers was forgotten
~ The humanities should teach about how to make a better world, not just criticize the existing one
~ Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality
~ How a proposed app called TaxTrack could make taxes more democratic
~ How autofiction turns the personal into the political
~ Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
~ The rent crisis is set to spread: here's the case for doubling rent assistance
~ Announcing the Mayan Languages Digital Activism Summit (January 11-15)
~ Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter