As international students flock back, they face even worse housing struggles than before COVID
By Alan Morris, Professor, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Luke Ashton, Research Assistant, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
Shaun Wilson, Associate Professor of Sociology, Macquarie University
About one in four international students were in severe financial stress just before COVID hit, and soaring rents and record low vacancies are likely to make their plight even worse now.
- Tuesday, January 10, 2023