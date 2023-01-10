Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rent crisis is set to spread: here's the case for doubling rent assistance

By Bruce Bradbury, Associate Professor, Social Policy Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
For many Australians, the rent crisis is just starting. Advertised rents have been soaring, but mainly for new rentals – so called “asking rents”.

The broadest measure of rents actually paid – the rents on the 480,000 or so capital city properties the Bureau of Statistics uses to calculate the consumer price index – has climbed only modestly, increasing 3.5% in the year to October.

Rent cuts during the first year of COVID mean the Bureau’s measure of capital city rents is just 2.2% above where it was in February 2020, ahead of the COVID lockdowns.

But advertised…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spare: how the soap opera around Prince Harry's memoir will affect the royal brand
~ Richard Price: how one of the 18th century's most influential thinkers was forgotten
~ The humanities should teach about how to make a better world, not just criticize the existing one
~ Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality
~ How a proposed app called TaxTrack could make taxes more democratic
~ How autofiction turns the personal into the political
~ Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
~ As international students flock back, they face even worse housing struggles than before COVID
~ Announcing the Mayan Languages Digital Activism Summit (January 11-15)
~ Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter