Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: UN rights chief Türk warns against further ‘State-sanctioned killing’

Share this article
The Iranian Government faced renewed strong condemnation from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday, who accused it of the “State-sponsored killing” of protesters.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spare: how the soap opera around Prince Harry's memoir will affect the royal brand
~ Richard Price: how one of the 18th century's most influential thinkers was forgotten
~ The humanities should teach about how to make a better world, not just criticize the existing one
~ Funding electric public transit can reduce emissions and address economic inequality
~ How a proposed app called TaxTrack could make taxes more democratic
~ How autofiction turns the personal into the political
~ Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
~ As international students flock back, they face even worse housing struggles than before COVID
~ The rent crisis is set to spread: here's the case for doubling rent assistance
~ Announcing the Mayan Languages Digital Activism Summit (January 11-15)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter