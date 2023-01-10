Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People of colour: there's a bias in how pictures are used to depict disease in global health publications

By Esmita Charani, Honorary Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Marc Mendelson, Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Cape Town
Through the choice of images in publications, women and children of colour in low and middle income countries were treated with less dignity and respect than those in high income countries.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
