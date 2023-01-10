People of colour: there's a bias in how pictures are used to depict disease in global health publications
By Esmita Charani, Honorary Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Marc Mendelson, Professor of Infectious Diseases, University of Cape Town
Through the choice of images in publications, women and children of colour in low and middle income countries were treated with less dignity and respect than those in high income countries.
