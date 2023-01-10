Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lula returns to a divided country in historic comeback as Brazil’s president

By Global Voices Brazil
The defeated Bolsonaro traveled to the US to avoid passing on the sash and fearing inquiries, while Lula took the presidency in an inauguration marked by symbols and promises of rebuilding.


© Global Voices -
