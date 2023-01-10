Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Prosecuting activist accused of aiding abortion ‘sets a dangerous precedent’

By Amnesty International
Charges against an activist facing up to three years in prison accused of helping a pregnant woman access abortion pills in Poland must be dropped, said Amnesty International today ahead of the resumption of her trial in Warsaw tomorrow. In November 2021, the prosecutor charged human rights defender Justyna Wydrzyńska with “helping with an abortion” […] The post Poland: Prosecuting activist accused of aiding abortion ‘sets a dangerous precedent’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
