Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: record number of missile tests in 2022 has raised fears of nuclear confrontation with the South

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
North Korea began 2023 as it had ended 2022 – with some characteristic sabre-rattling in the form of missile tests. Having launched more missiles in 2022 than in any other year, on the morning of January 1 this year, North Korea tested a large new multiple launch rocket system that, according to Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, can strike any part of South Korea with tactical…The Conversation


© The Conversation
