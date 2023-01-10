Gary McKee: what it takes to run a marathon a day for a year
By Matthew Slater, PhD Candidate, Anglia Ruskin University
Dan Gordon, Associate Professor, Cardiorespiratory Exercise Physiology, Anglia Ruskin University
Jonathan Melville, PhD Candidate, Sport and Exercise Science, Anglia Ruskin University
For many runners, a marathon is a lifetime achievement. But a British man named Gary McKee took marathon running to another level by running one a day for 365 days in 2022 to raise money for charity.
Not only did McKee achieve his goal, he ran an average time of just over four hours. Astonishingly, this is faster than the average worldwide marathon time of four and a half hours. He travelled over 9,500 miles in…
