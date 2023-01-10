Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya and South Africa are working to address trade barriers: where to start

By XN Iraki, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
Paul Odhiambo, Foreign Policy Analyst, The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA)
Share this article
Trade volumes between Kenya and South Africa have always been minimal compared to each country’s engagement with its other major trading partners. But in recent years, leaders of the two countries have been taking steps to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People of colour: there's a bias in how pictures are used to depict disease in global health publications
~ Ousmane Sembène at 100: a tribute to Senegal's 'father of African cinema'
~ Global economy 2023: what happens next with industrial action
~ Lula returns to a divided country in historic comeback as Brazil’s president
~ Bolsonaro kept religious element in public appearances, amidst protests and the end of this term
~ Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice
~ Pakistan: Pledges for flood recovery must be followed through with meaningful climate action
~ Poland: Prosecuting activist accused of aiding abortion ‘sets a dangerous precedent’
~ Türkiye: Leading Turkish human rights defender must be acquitted
~ Why being bilingual can open doors for children with developmental disabilities, not close them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS