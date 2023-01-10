Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First study to estimate 'blue carbon' storage in South Africa is useful for climate strategy

By Jacqueline L Raw, Postdoctoral Researcher (DST-NRF Innovation Fellow) DST-NRF Research Chair in Shallow Water Ecosystems Ocean Sciences Campus, Nelson Mandela University
Marine ecosystems have a valuable role to play in mitigating the effects of climate change. That’s because such ecosystems – and, particularly, vegetated tidal ecosystems like mangroves and salt marshes – capture and store a significant amount of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO₂). CO₂ has accumulated in Earth’s atmosphere at unprecedented levels since the industrial revolution. Scientific evidence shows this is the


© The Conversation -
