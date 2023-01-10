Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remote work has made developing relationships with colleagues harder – here's what workers and bosses need now

By Mark Clark, Associate Professor of Management, American University Kogod School of Business
Meredith Persily, Adjunct Professorial Lecturer, American University
Share this article
Hybrid and remote-heavy work setups have fundamentally changed how people interact at ‘the office.’ What do workers and managers want out of the workplace now?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People of colour: there's a bias in how pictures are used to depict disease in global health publications
~ Ousmane Sembène at 100: a tribute to Senegal's 'father of African cinema'
~ Global economy 2023: what happens next with industrial action
~ Lula returns to a divided country in historic comeback as Brazil’s president
~ Bolsonaro kept religious element in public appearances, amidst protests and the end of this term
~ Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice
~ Pakistan: Pledges for flood recovery must be followed through with meaningful climate action
~ Poland: Prosecuting activist accused of aiding abortion ‘sets a dangerous precedent’
~ Türkiye: Leading Turkish human rights defender must be acquitted
~ Why being bilingual can open doors for children with developmental disabilities, not close them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter