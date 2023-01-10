Remote work has made developing relationships with colleagues harder – here's what workers and bosses need now
By Mark Clark, Associate Professor of Management, American University Kogod School of Business
Meredith Persily, Adjunct Professorial Lecturer, American University
Hybrid and remote-heavy work setups have fundamentally changed how people interact at ‘the office.’ What do workers and managers want out of the workplace now?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 10, 2023