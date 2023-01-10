Tolerance.ca
Human actions created the Salton Sea, California's largest lake – here's how to save it from collapse, protecting wild birds and human health

By Robert Glennon, Regents Professor Emeritus and Morris K. Udall Professor of Law & Public Policy Emeritus, University of Arizona
Brent Haddad, Professor of Environmental Studies, University of California, Santa Cruz
Fifty years ago, the Salton Sea was a draw for boaters and fishermen; today it’s an ecological time bomb. Two water experts who served on a state review panel describe its proposed rescue plan.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
