The safer you feel, the less safely you might behave – but research suggests ways to counteract this tendency
By Jesus M. de la Garza, Professor of Civil Engineering and Director of the School of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences, Clemson University
E. Scott Geller, Alumni Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Director of the Center for Applied Behavior Systems, Virginia Tech
Sogand Hasanzadeh, Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering, Purdue University
If you feel safer, you might take more risks – canceling out the benefits of various safety interventions. But educating people about this paradox and allowing for some personal choice might help.
- Tuesday, January 10, 2023