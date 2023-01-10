Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate: Record breaking heat in 2022 shows urgent need to act and avert climate breakdown

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Reacting to the European Union’s Copernicus Global Climate report showing that 2022 was the fifth hottest year recorded globally, the second hottest ever in Europe, and that levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are at all-time highs, Chiara Liguori, Amnesty International’s Climate Policy Advisor, said: “This lays bare the deepening severity of the climate […] The post Climate: Record breaking heat in 2022 shows urgent need to act and avert climate breakdown appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People of colour: there's a bias in how pictures are used to depict disease in global health publications
~ Ousmane Sembène at 100: a tribute to Senegal's 'father of African cinema'
~ Global economy 2023: what happens next with industrial action
~ Lula returns to a divided country in historic comeback as Brazil’s president
~ Bolsonaro kept religious element in public appearances, amidst protests and the end of this term
~ Burkina Faso: Perpetrators of Nouna killings must face justice
~ Pakistan: Pledges for flood recovery must be followed through with meaningful climate action
~ Poland: Prosecuting activist accused of aiding abortion ‘sets a dangerous precedent’
~ Türkiye: Leading Turkish human rights defender must be acquitted
~ Why being bilingual can open doors for children with developmental disabilities, not close them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter