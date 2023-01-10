Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID: here's what it's like trying to access healthcare for the condition

By Sarah Akhtar Baz, Research Fellow, Department of Health Sciences, University of York
Chao Fang, Research Fellow, Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
Laura Sheard, Associate Professor, Department of Health Sciences, University of York
Deep-seated structural issues in the NHS affect all patients, however they particularly impact people with long COVID who are trying to both understand a complex new illness and access healthcare.The Conversation


