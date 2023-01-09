Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the pharmaceutical industry uses disinformation to undermine drug price reform

By Joel Lexchin, Professor Emeritus of Health Policy and Management, York University, Canada
The pharma industry claims lower prescription drug prices will mean less access to new medication for Canadians. It’s an old threat that pits profits against patients’ rights to affordable drugs.The Conversation


