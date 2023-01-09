Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North America: Refugee and migrant rights must be top priority of ‘Three Amigos’ summit

By Amnesty International
The rights of refugees and migrants must be a top priority during the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City, said Amnesty International today. President Biden, President López Obrador and Prime Minister Trudeau must stop implementing inhuman shared migration policies and replace them with polices that are in accordance with international human rights standards. “As […] The post North America: Refugee and migrant rights must be top priority of ‘Three Amigos’ summit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
