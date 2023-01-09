Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania Ends Ban on Political Rallies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan (center-right), inspects the honor guard after being sworn in at a ceremony at State House in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 19, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan last week ended a six-year ban on politicians holding political rallies and meetings outside of election periods. This is an important step in restoring some of the civil and political rights that had been curtailed under her predecessor, the late John Magufuli, but more needs to be done. After Magufuli came to power in 2015, Tanzania’s…


© Human Rights Watch -
