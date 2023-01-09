The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It's not gone well
By Johann Kirsten, Director of the Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University
Aart-Jan Verschoor, Senior Manager - Agrimetrics, Agricultural Research Council
Colleta Gandidzanwa, Researcher, University of Pretoria
The government’s approach to redistributing farmland has been mostly ineffective. Failure can be attributed to limited implementation, poor institutional capacity and corruption.
- Monday, January 9, 2023