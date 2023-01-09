Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Ghana relies heavily on used cars

By Festival Godwin Boateng, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Sustainable Urban Development, The Earth Institute, Columbia University
Jacqueline M Klopp, Research Scholar, Center for Sustainable Urban Development, Climate School, Columbia University
Share this article
The sale of electric cars is growing. Globally, some 2 million electric vehicles were sold in the first quarter of 2022 – 75% more than in the first three months of 2021. Most, though, are sold in high income countries.

As transport electrification takes hold in rich countries to reduce emissions that lead to climate change and air pollution, increasing numbers of internal combustion engine vehicles are likely to land in used vehicle markets.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ North America: Refugee and migrant rights must be top priority of ‘Three Amigos’ summit
~ Tanzania Ends Ban on Political Rallies
~ What's a 'gig' job? How it's legally defined affects workers' rights and protections
~ Israel's new hard-line government has made headlines – the bigger demographic changes that caused it, not so much
~ How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
~ Russia's war in Ukraine threatens students daily and forces teachers to improvise
~ The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It's not gone well
~ How to unlock your creativity – even if you see yourself as a conventional thinker
~ Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation
~ Syria/UN: UN Security Council must extend cross-border aid mechanism to avert a humanitarian catastrophe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter