Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation

By Bomikazi Zeka, Assistant Professor in Finance and Financial Planning, University of Canberra
Abdul Latif Alhassan, Associate Professor in Development Finance & Insurance, University of Cape Town
Share this article
When it comes to teaching young children about the world, parents may feel that some topics – like politics and religion – are too tough to broach. Money is another. Parents may not feel like they know how to approach the subject, or worry that they don’t set a good financial example for their kids.

But money talk shouldn’t be avoided. Talking about it is the first stepping stone towards financial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ North America: Refugee and migrant rights must be top priority of ‘Three Amigos’ summit
~ Tanzania Ends Ban on Political Rallies
~ What's a 'gig' job? How it's legally defined affects workers' rights and protections
~ Israel's new hard-line government has made headlines – the bigger demographic changes that caused it, not so much
~ How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
~ Russia's war in Ukraine threatens students daily and forces teachers to improvise
~ The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It's not gone well
~ How to unlock your creativity – even if you see yourself as a conventional thinker
~ Why Ghana relies heavily on used cars
~ Syria/UN: UN Security Council must extend cross-border aid mechanism to avert a humanitarian catastrophe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter